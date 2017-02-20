WCBE

Bipartisan Support For Bill To Eliminate "Pink Tax"

By Jo Ingles (Ohio Public Radio) 7 seconds ago

Some Ohio lawmakers are pushing a bill that they say would save consumers, and in particular women, about $4 million a year. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles explains.  


It’s called the “pink tax.” Those are taxes on tampons and other feminine hygiene products used by women. House Democrats are pushing a bill that would make those items exempt from the state’s sales tax. It’s not a new idea. It was proposed in the last general assembly but failed to advance. But this time around, three Republican lawmakers have signed on to it as co-sponsors. Backers of the bill say this tax on medically necessary items women need is unfair and undermines the economic stability of working families. But the idea has failed in a few states, with opponents saying it’s a tax break that the state can’t afford.

 

