Body Found Outside Of Whitehall Home

By 3 minutes ago

Whitehall police are investigating the discovery of body in the backyard of a Westphal Avenue home Sunday morning.

It's not yet clear how 23-year-old Ryan Przeslica died. Anyone with information regarding his death is asked to call police.

Tags: 
Ryan Przeslica
Westphal Avenue
Whitehall Police

