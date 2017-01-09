Body Found Outside Of Whitehall Home By Jim Letizia • 3 minutes ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Whitehall police are investigating the discovery of body in the backyard of a Westphal Avenue home Sunday morning. It's not yet clear how 23-year-old Ryan Przeslica died. Anyone with information regarding his death is asked to call police. Tags: Ryan PrzeslicaWestphal AvenueWhitehall PoliceTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content New Whitehall Police Chief Comes From OHP By Jim Letizia • Aug 24, 2016 City of Whitehall The City of Whitehall has selected a former Ohio Highway Patrol Captain as the new police chief.