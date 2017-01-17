Boil Water Advisory Issued For Portions Of Northeast Columbus

Columbus Department of Public Utilities officials say a broken water line on Annadale Drive was repaired late last night, 15 hours after residents first reported low water pressure.

People living in the area are asked to boil their water for one minute before cooking or drinking. The boil advisory will remain in effect until further notice while the city tests the water. The advisory is for an area bounded by the following:

* North: Henderson Road

* West: CSX railroad tracks

* East: State Route 315 * South: Exit ramp from SR 315 southbound to Olentangy River Road to the east of Olentangy River Road, and McConnell Drive to the west of Olentangy River Road

* Additionally, 3595 Olentangy River Road is within the boil water advisory area.

Leakage from the water main flooded several homes, causing thousands of dollars in damage. City officials will send out claim packets to the property owners who want reimbursement for cleanup.