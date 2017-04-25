Bond Set For Suspect In Death Of Local Pastor By Jim Letizia • 3 hours ago TweetShareGoogle+Email Rickey Skinner Credit Columbus Police Bond is set at 1 million dollars for the Columbus man charged with killing a pastor last month. Rickey Skinner faces murder, burglary and robbery counts in the death of 81-year-old Joseph McDowell. Police believe Skinner beat and robbed McDowell. Tags: Rickey SkinnerJoseph McDowellTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Columbus Man Charged With Pastor's Death Now In Jail By Mike Foley & Jim Letizia • Apr 14, 2017 Columbus Police A man accused of killing an elderly Columbus pastor is now out of the hospital and in jail. Columbus Man Charged With Killing Local Pastor By Jim Letizia • Apr 13, 2017 Columbus Division of Police A Columbus man hospitalized with injuries sustained in a garage fire has been charged with killing a pastor.