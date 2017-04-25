WCBE

Bond Set For Suspect In Death Of Local Pastor

Rickey Skinner
Credit Columbus Police

Bond is set at 1 million dollars for the Columbus man charged with killing a pastor last month.

Rickey Skinner faces murder, burglary and robbery counts in the death of 81-year-old Joseph McDowell. Police believe Skinner beat and robbed McDowell.

Rickey Skinner
Joseph McDowell

