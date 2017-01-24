Bond Set For Woman Whose Child Was Killed During Home Invasion Last Year

Bond is set at 100 thousand dollars for a Columbus woman charged with selling heroin to an undercover Franklin County Sheriff's deputy.

26-year-old Jessica Stanford allegedly sold the drug on January 10th at her mother's home. Stanford's 2-year-old daughter, Amiyah Bice, was shot and killed during a home-invasion robbery at her Parkwick Drive home last October. Standford and the child's father were wounded in the shooting. Two people have been charged in that case. Stanford is due back in court on January 27.