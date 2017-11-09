Both Major Parties Say Ohio's Election Results Give Them Hope For Next Year

Ohio Republicans and Democrats say the results of Tuesday's elections give them reasons to be hopeful about next year.

Ohio Public Radio's Jo Ingles reports.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says his party had big wins in mayor’s offices in 9 out of 10 large cities as well as success in traditionally red areas like Wilmington.

“We have candidates who have compelling stories. They’re not running around beating up on Trump. They are talking about local issues that people care about and they go on to win.”

“So of course they are going to make it sound like they are having a good night because they haven’t had a good night in ten years.”

That’s Rob Secaur, the executive director of the Ohio Republican Party. He says the GOP won mayor’s races in traditionally blue cities like Steubenville and Toledo, where the Republican ousted an incumbent Democrat.