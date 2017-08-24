Brown Asks FBI To Release Data On Ohio Hate Groups

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio is asking the FBI to release information on domestic terrorist organizations or hate groups operating in the state.

He tells bureau director Christopher Wray in a letter the organization posed a threat to public safety and national security, and Ohioans have a right to know about them. The Southern Poverty Law Center says 35 hate groups are operating in Ohio. Brown's request comes in the aftermath of charges being filed against James Fields Junior, the Maumee man accused of killing a woman in Charlottesville, Virginia, who protesting against Nazis and white supremacists earlier this month.