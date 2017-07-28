Brown Suggests Different Approach To Health Care Bill

The highest ranking Democrat in Ohio is calling for a new approach in the conversation about the federal health care law.

As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown wants to start over with a different approach.

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown was one of the 51 “no” votes cast to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Brown says there's been too much secrecy and too much attention paid to drug companies and insurance lobbyists.

Instead, Brown is calling for a different game plan.

Brown: “Let Senator Portman and me and other work bipartisanly and make the change to the Affordable Care Act we need to, not to do this radical jump into the unknown.”

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman did vote for the so-called “skinny repeal” but put out a statement saying he was disappointed in the results but looks forward to continue working on the issue.