Browns Draft Garrett, Bengals Draft Wideout

The Cleveland Browns last night selected Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett with the first overall pick in the NFL draft.

The junior All-American has dynamic passing rushing skills. The Browns traded down from the twelfth spot to take Michigan defensive back Jabrill Peppers at number 25. They traded up later to take Miami tight end David Njoku. The Cincinnati Bengals made an unexpected move with the ninth pick, taking wide receiver John Ross from Washington to try to improve a passing game that struggled last season. The last time the Bengals took a receiver with their first pick was 2011, when they got A.J. Green.