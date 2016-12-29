WCBE

Browns Drop Plan To Move Training Camp To Columbus

Tuttle Park Recreation Center would have been replaced under this plan
The Cleveland Browns have scratched plans to move their training camp to a taxpayer-funded facility in Columbus.

The team announced Wednesday it will continue to hold camp in Berea "for the immediate future" after failing to reach agreement with the city and Franklin County on construction of a new recreation center at Tuttle Park. Those plans drew negative reaction from local taxpayers and Browns fans in northeast Ohio. City officials say they'll continue to pursue a public-private partnership for a recreation facility.

