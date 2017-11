Are you ready to tailgate, but stay toasty-warm? Then join WCBE for our 5th annual “Beat Michigan” party! On Saturday, November 26th, we’ll power up the big screens at Woodlands Tavern on W. 3rd Avenue in Grandview. Watch The Big Game between OSU and Michigan, with us inside. We’ll also share tailgate food from Great Point Kitchen, play trivia, and more! Doors open at 10am, and the game kicks off at noon!