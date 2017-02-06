WCBE

Budgetary Statements By Kasich, Keen Seem To Conflict

By 18 minutes ago

Ohio Governor John Kasich (L) and state budget director Tim Keen in a 2012 photo
Credit Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich has warned this will be a difficult budget process, but has also touted the progress Ohio has made under tax reforms he wants to continue in his two-year state budget proposal.

Comparing his statements with those of his budget director almost appear to be examples of “alternative facts”. Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler explains.

At an Associated Press forum for reporters, Kasich cited several examples of
economic development, and sounded off when asked if his income tax cuts have worked
to bring back thousands of jobs lost during the 2008 recession.

“800 thousand turnaround? Are you kidding me? Wages growing faster than the national
average? Going from 40 ranked in the country from wanting to do business to the top
10? It’s just – you can write what you want and I’ll respect it, but I won’t agree
with it. You’re entitled to your own opinion, as somebody once said, but not to your
own facts.”

But his budget director Tim Keen had a different take in his testimony on the budget
before the House Finance Committee, when he said wage and salary income fell in Ohio
in the last two fiscal years and is projected to fall in the coming fiscal year.

“This slower wage and salary growth in the US, where growth was 5.3% and 4.6%, and
is currently expected to be 4.6% in 2017.”

The Office of Budget and Management says these statements are technically both
correct, since wage and salary growth can be calculated in several ways. I asked
Keen if it’s misleading for Kasich to be using one statistic and Keen to cite
another.

“I don’t think so.”
“Why not?”
“Both statements are accurate. Both statements are accurate.”

As the budget process has ramped up, the governor and his budget director have made
other statements that appeared to be contradictory. Kasich told the House in
December that the state was – quote – “on the verge of recession”. But GDP is up and
the unemployment rate was steady last month. Keen has said the state is not in
recession, but that slow growth rates make it “look and feel like a recession”.

Tags: 
state budget
State Budget Director Tim Keen
Ohio Governor John Kasich

Related Content

State Budget Provision Would Lower Speed Limit On I-670

By Feb 3, 2017

Motorists could soon see lower speed limits on I-670.

Almost Half Of School Districts Get Less Money In Budget

By Feb 3, 2017
Karen Kasler

Nearly half of Ohio’s 610 school districts will lose funding under Governor John Kasich's two-year state budget proposal.

Lawmakers And Policy Advocates Give Budget Proposal Mixed Reviews

By Jan 31, 2017
Andy Chow / Ohio Public Radio

State lawmakers and policy advocates are sounding off in response to Governor John Kasich’s proposal to cut income taxes while increasing other taxes to pay for those tax cuts.

Kasich Budget Calls For Income Tax Cut, Other Tax Increases, Fee For Medicaid Services

By & Jan 31, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich released his two year, 66.9 billion dollar state budget proposal yesterday.

Kasich To Boost Funding For K-12 Education

By Jan 25, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich says the state budget he will propose next week will include small funding increases each year for primary and secondary schools.

GOP State Legislative Leaders To Hold Big Money Fundraisers Before Start Of Budget Process

By Jan 23, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio legislative leaders are hosting lobbyists at back-to-back Florida fundraisers days before state budget deliberations begin.

Kasich Calls For Community Intervention Over Government Action

By & Jan 13, 2017
State of Ohio

Ohio Governor John Kasich has been warning state tax revenues are below expectations and the upcoming two-year state budget will be tighter than in the past.

Ohio Colleges Seek More Funding In Next State Budget

By & Jan 4, 2017

The Inter-University Council of Ohio, which represents the state's public universities, is seeking a  funding increase in the next two-year state budget totaling nine percent.