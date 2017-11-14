WCBE

Campbell To Be Given Pillow To Help Him Breathe During His Execution

By 2 hours ago

Alva Campbell
Credit Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction will give a death row inmate a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe during his execution on Wednesday.

Officials say 69-year-old Alva Campbell may have breathing issues while lying flat. A prisons doctor recommended the accommodation after Campbell became agitated when lying on his back during an exam last month. The exam failed to find suitable veins in either of Campbell's arms. Campbell has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution because he's too ill. He was sentenced to die for killing a teenager during a 1997 carjacking in Franklin County.

Tags: 
Alva Campbell
Charles Dials
lethal injection
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Related Content

Kasich Rejects Clemency For Campbell

By Nov 10, 2017
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Attorneys for death row inmate in poor health say they're disappointed Governor John Kasich decided Thursday to deny their client clemency.

Campbell's Attorneys Suggest He Be Executed By Firing Squad

By Nov 4, 2017
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Attorneys for a death row inmate who argues he is too ill to be executed by lethal injection has suggested the firing squad instead.

Federal Court Rejects Alva Campbell's Appeal

By Oct 26, 2017
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati has rejected arguments to stop next month's execution of a death row inmate who says he's too ill for lethal injection.

Parole Board Rejects Clemency Request By Alva Campbell

By Oct 21, 2017
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

The attorney for a death row inmate whose clemency request was rejected by the Ohio Parole Board says they're disappointed and hope for clemency or a reprieve by the governor.

Campbell To Be Executed In 2015

By & Associated Press Mar 28, 2013

The Ohio Supreme Court has set an execution date for the man who faked paralysis, overpowered a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy, hijacked a pickup truck and killed the driver in 1997.