Campbell To Be Given Pillow To Help Him Breathe During His Execution

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction will give a death row inmate a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe during his execution on Wednesday.

Officials say 69-year-old Alva Campbell may have breathing issues while lying flat. A prisons doctor recommended the accommodation after Campbell became agitated when lying on his back during an exam last month. The exam failed to find suitable veins in either of Campbell's arms. Campbell has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution because he's too ill. He was sentenced to die for killing a teenager during a 1997 carjacking in Franklin County.