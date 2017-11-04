WCBE

Campbell's Attorneys Suggest He Be Executed By Firing Squad

By 1 hour ago

Alva Campbell
Credit Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Attorneys for a death row inmate who argues he is too ill to be executed by lethal injection has suggested the firing squad instead.

Attorneys for 69-year-old Alva Campbell say in court filings state lawmakers could quickly approve legislation allowing the firing squad as an alternative execution method. They say a firing squad would not require accessing Campbell's veins, which a prison nurse found could be difficult to locate for purposes of inserting an IV. Campbell is scheduled to die Novenver 15 for killing a teen in a carjacking in Franklin County two decades ago. A federal judge rejected the firing squad idea on October 31 and on Friday denied Campbell's request to delay his execution on constitutional grounds. Campbell's attorneys say they are deciding whether to appeal.

