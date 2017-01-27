As Cancer Death Rates Decline, ALA Gives State Poor Marks For Tobacco Prevention Efforts

Ohio is getting a failing grade from anti-smoking advocates for reducing tobacco use.

The American Lung Association's report gives Ohio F grades in several categories, including prevention funding, access to cessation services and increasing the age of legal sale to 21. Ohio got an A grade for its indoor smoking ban. A recent study found the ban has not reduced adult smoking rates. Meanwhile, a new study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington shows the overall death rate from cancer in the U.S. has declined by 20 percent over the past four decades. Researchers studied death and population records between 1980 and 2014, and estimated county-level death rates from nearly 30 forms of cancer. More than 19 million deaths were recorded during that time. Cleveland Clinic physician Dale Shepard says there are places that could do more to improve the numbers, but early detection is a major reason for the decline.

The study shows geographic differences in the rates of cancer cases and deaths.