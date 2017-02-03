The Candidates For Columbus School Board

Eight people have filed to run for three Columbus School Board seats this year.



And the list of candidates highlights ongoing divisions within the Franklin County Democratic Party. Jim Letizia reports.

Incumbent Democrats Michael Cole, Dominic Paretti and Ramona Reyes have been endorsed by the county party and will face five challengers, including three other Democrats - Amy Harkins, Abby Vaile, and Erin Upchurch. The trio is part of a group called "Yes We Can," which last year participated in a failed takeover of the county party in a fight over big money in local politics. Seth Golding and Zach Amos are endorsed by the Franklin County Republican Party. Harkins is a manager for a workforce development company. Upchurch is a social worker and college professor and Vaile is a retired Columbus elementary school teacher. Golding unsuccessfully ran for State Representative. Amos is a health care claims processor. All of the candidates say they want to improve the district, but they have different visions for how to do so. The top six vote-getters in the nonpartisan May 2 primary will move on to the general election in November.