The Columbus Blue Jackets last night fell short of tying the NHL Record for consecutive victories.

Goalie Braden Holtby turned back 29 shots as the Capitals beat Columbus 5-0 last night in Washington, snapping the Jackets' 16 game winning streak. CBJ Coach John Tortorella says the streak was fun while it lasted.

Tortorella pulled goalie Sergei Bobrovsky after yielding five goals on 23 shots.