Cardinal Health Chief Vows Vigorous Defense Of Opioid Lawsuits

George Barrett
The head of Dublin-based Cardinal Health, a defendant in multiple lawsuits filed by communities and states over the distribution of opioids, says his firm plans a vigorous defense.

CEO George Barrett says the company has set up monitoring that exceeds industry and government standards to try to catch pill mills and other problems involving opioid abuse. He told investors during an earnings call this week Cardinal is working with law enforcement and educators.

Cardinal recently agreed to pay a 44 million dollar civil settlement with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration over claims it ignored warnings about pharmacies getting large, suspicious quantities of OxyContin.  A U.S. House committee is also investigating the role of Cardinal and two other wholesale distributors in the opioid crisis.

