Cardinal Health To Pay Millions To Settle Federal Drug Case

Dublin-based Cardinal Health has agreed to pay 44 million dollars to settle Justice Department lawsuits for failing to report large orders for painkillers in 2011 and 2012.

The settlement resolves the outstanding civil penalty from a case Cardinal settled in 2012 with the Drug Enforcement Administration. That year, the company agreed to a two year suspension of its license to ship drugs from a Florida facility after the DEA said Cardinal improperly distributed prescription pain pills. In 2008, Cardinal settled with the DEA for 34 million dollars over allegations it failed to notify the agency about suspicious shipments of drugs to pharmacies that sold them online illegally.