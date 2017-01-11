WCBE

Casino Revenue Declined Last Year

Three of the Ohio's four casinos report revenue losses last year.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission says total revenues were down 2 percent last year. The Cleveland and Cincinnati casinos saw a 4 percent decline. The Toledo casino was down 2 percent. Columbus saw the only gain, a 2 percent increase.   All seven Ohio racinos combined to for 74 million dollars in revenue in December, up by more than a million over the same month last year.  Gaming industry analyst Alan Silver says racinos closer to suburban areas offering free parking are pulling customers away from the casinos.

