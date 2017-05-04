CCS Board Approves More Spending To Transport Homeless Students

The Columbus School Board Tuesday approved new or amended contracts with the Central Ohio Transit Authority and private companies to handle a growing number of transportation requests by homeless families for students traveling between the city and suburban districts.

CCS officials say those requests have doubled this school year. The federal government requires districts provide the service so sudden homelessness does not force students to switch schools. More than 32 hundred students in Franklin County are homeless. The 240 thousand dollars worth of contracts will be funded with an expanded federal grant.