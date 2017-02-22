WCBE

CCS Board To Meet With City Officials Quarterly To Discuss Upcoming Tax Breaks

Columbus Board of Education members said last night they will meet with Columbus City officials every three months to learn more about the tax breaks the city has in the pipeline.

Tax breaks have become an issue in the Columbus School Board and City Council elections this year, with a group of candidates called the "Yes We Can" coalition trying to get the big money out of politics. The coalition is critical of the recent tax break granted to the New York-based Georgetown Company for development of new apartments at Easton Town Center. Georgetown and Easton's creator, billionaire Les Wexner, donated more than 80 thousand dollars to Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther's 2015 election campaign. The tax abatement was negotiated in secret without the school board's participation. It will mean Columbus Schools will lose most of the 68 million dollars in tax revenue Georgetown will save. Board President Gary Baker says the city will continue to grow, meaning more tax breaks that could cost the district money are coming.

