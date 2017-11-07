WCBE

CCS, OSU Still Haven't Finalized Sale Of Indianola Middle School Building

Indianola Middle School
The Columbus City Schools are still negotiating a deal to sell Indianola Middle School to Ohio State University, despite missing a mid-September deadline to close the agreement.

The 2.3 million dollar deal was approved by the school board on September 5. The two organizations failed to sign a related agreement concerning use of the building, and that deal is under negotiation. The sale requires OSU to give the district 25 thousand dollars for missing the closing deadline. The school building's appraised value is 3 million dollars.

