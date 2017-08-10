WCBE

CCS Superintendent Dan Good To Retire In December

Columbus City Schools Superintendent Dan Good is stepping down in December.  

In a surprise press conference this morning, the 55-year Good announced he will be retiring - again - after seeing the district to a solid footing.  

Good had just retired as superintendent of the Westerville Schools in 2013, when he was tapped as interim superintendent to replace Gene Harris, who resigned in the midst of a state and federal investigation into data-rigging in the district.  

Good said his first priority was to rebuild public trust in the district through transparency and new reporting systems.  Despite a crushing levy defeat later that year, Good officially became superintendent in 2014.  The following year his contract was extended through 2018, and in 2016 the district's levy request passed by a 2-to-1 margin.  

Good says he feels he's accomplished many of his goals for Columbus City Schools, and that he plans to take some time with his family before deciding what to do next.  Good announced his plans to the school board August 1rst, and the board will begin to discuss search plans for a replacement at their regular meeting next Tuesday. 

Columbus City Schools
CCS Superintendent Dan Good
data rigging
CCS Superintendent Gene Harris

