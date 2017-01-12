WCBE

CDF: VOA Warehouse Fire Was An Arson

By 21 minutes ago

Columbus fire officials say arson is the cause of the January 2nd blaze that destroyed the Volunteers of America warehouse on West Broad Street.

Fire officials have identified a male suspect but have not released his name. Authorities say the suspect lived in a nearby storage unit. Fire officials now say the blaze caused 1 million dollars in damage and destroyed the donated items inside. The agency is asking for the public's help in replacing those items.  More information is available at http://www.voago.org.

Tags: 
Volunteers of America
Columbus Division of Fire

Related Content

Fire Guts Local VOA Warehouse

By Jan 3, 2017

Columbus fire officials are searching for the cause of last night's blaze that destroyed a Volunteers of America warehouse on West Broad Street.