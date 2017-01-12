CDF: VOA Warehouse Fire Was An Arson

Columbus fire officials say arson is the cause of the January 2nd blaze that destroyed the Volunteers of America warehouse on West Broad Street.

Fire officials have identified a male suspect but have not released his name. Authorities say the suspect lived in a nearby storage unit. Fire officials now say the blaze caused 1 million dollars in damage and destroyed the donated items inside. The agency is asking for the public's help in replacing those items. More information is available at http://www.voago.org.