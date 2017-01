The Columbus police firearms review board has determined a SWAT officer's fatal shooting of a robbery suspect outside a Noe Bixby Road convenience store in 2015 was within division policy.

Officer Barry Kirby killed 25-year-old Kaleb Alexander in October of 2015 after Alexander allegedly ignored orders to drop his weapon. Police say officers staked out the store after being told the same man had robbed it twice. A Franklin County grand jury declined to issue an indictment in the case.