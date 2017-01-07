WCBE

CDP: OSU Student Activist's Slaying Was Drug-Related

Tarak Underiner
Credit Facebook

Columbus police say an Ohio State University graduate student's death is being investigated as a drug-related incident.

20-old Tarak Underiner was shot and killed early Thursday at a home on East Northwood Avenue. Police say illegal drugs, cash and several guns were recovered at the scene. Underiner was a Colerain High School graduate and an outspoken advocate for allowing concealed weapons on college campuses, as a member of the group Buckeyes for Concealed Carry on Campus. His Facebook page displays several petitions advocating for the issue.  He also testified before an Ohio Senate committee in support of a campus concealed carry bill, days after a campus-wide emergency was declared when a knife-wielding man attacked several students. Police say the shooting is not connected to OSU and investigators have ruled out the victim's roommates as suspects.

