Champaign County Judge Orders Mental Evaluation Of Alleged School Shooter

A Champaign County judge has ordered a competency evaluation for the West Liberty High School student charged in a January 20 school shooting.

Prosecutors allege 17-year-old Ely Serna fired a 12-gauge shotgun, injuring 16-year-old Logan Cole, who remains in a Columbus hospital. Serna faces delinquency counts of attempted murder, felonious assault and other charges. Following the evaluation, the judge will then rule whether Serna is able to understand the proceedings and assist in his own defense. He has denied the charges but remains in juvenile detention.