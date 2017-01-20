Charges Filed In Ohio Death Of Florida Woman

Prosecutors say a man imprisoned for murder has been charged with killing a Florida woman who was reported missing before her skeletal remains were found in Ohio last May.

35-year-old Prentiss Hare is charged with multiple counts in the death of 33-year-old Tiffany Dawn Chambers of Jacksonville. Prosecutors say she traveled with Hare from Florida in July 2015 and was killed in Springfield, possibly over an unpaid debt. Her remains were found in Greene County. Hare's former girlfriend also is charged in the case.