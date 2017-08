Columbus police have filed charges against three suspects in a pair of July homicides.

24-year-old Damon Wright and his 22-year-old sister Asia are charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jordan Martin at an East Fifth Avenue gas station. The two are at-large. 21-year-old Darwin Lopez is charged in the July 25 shooting death of Jose Peralta at a Petzinger Court apartment complex. Police have not disclosed the motives in the cases.