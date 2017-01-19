WCBE

Charter School Backer Says State Crackdown Is Working

A non-partisan think-tank in Ohio that advocates for charter schools says implementation of the 2015 state crack down is working. 

The Thomas B. Fordham Institute says 49 of 50 provisions of the law have been implemented. The law established a new sponsor evaluation system, increased accountability for low-performing schools, tackled conflicts of interest and closed various loopholes. Innovation Ohio fellow Steve Dyer, a charter-school critic, says the law has brought improvements, but he can't yet reach Fordham's "overwhelming conclusion of success."

Thomas B. Fordham Institute
Charter Schools

