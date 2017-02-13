WCBE

Children Services Agencies Say State Budget Lacks Sufficient Funding To Handle Greater Caseload

By 1 hour ago

In the last seven years, the number of Ohio kids taken into custody by children services agencies rose by nearly 20 percent.

Half of those cases involve parental drug use. Those agencies say Goveernor John Kasich's two-year state budget proposal doesn't do enough to help them. Ohio Public Radio's Karen Kasler reports.


Ohio’s Job and Family Services director says the budget proposes $138 million toward drug-abuse related child protection services. But Angela Sausser with the Public Children Services Association of Ohio says there was no additional money for children services agencies to deal with the opioid crisis.

 

“They won’t be able to hire additional workers. They may not be able to fill open positions. They may have to lay off staff. So we could find ourselves in even more of a crisis than we’re already in today.”

 

Children services agencies say since 2010, they’ve seen an 11% climb in the number of kids in foster care and a 17% jump in costs, and that local agencies are too financially strapped to absorb the increases without more state help.

Tags: 
Public Children Services Association of Ohio
state budget
Foster Care
Opioid Overdoses
Drug Overdose Deaths
Ohio Department of Job and Family Services

Related Content

Opioid Crisis Forcing More Ohio Kids Into Foster Care

By Sep 21, 2016

Child welfare advocates say more children are put into foster care amid the state's opioid crisis, but funding for children services agencies falls short.

Budgetary Statements By Kasich, Keen Seem To Conflict

By Feb 6, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich has warned this will be a difficult budget process, but has also touted the progress Ohio has made under tax reforms he wants to continue in his two-year state budget proposal.

Kasich Calls For Community Intervention Over Government Action

By & Jan 13, 2017
State of Ohio

Ohio Governor John Kasich has been warning state tax revenues are below expectations and the upcoming two-year state budget will be tighter than in the past.

Almost Half Of School Districts Get Less Money In Budget

By Feb 3, 2017
Karen Kasler

Nearly half of Ohio’s 610 school districts will lose funding under Governor John Kasich's two-year state budget proposal.

Lawmakers And Policy Advocates Give Budget Proposal Mixed Reviews

By Jan 31, 2017
Andy Chow / Ohio Public Radio

State lawmakers and policy advocates are sounding off in response to Governor John Kasich’s proposal to cut income taxes while increasing other taxes to pay for those tax cuts.

Kasich Budget Calls For Income Tax Cut, Other Tax Increases, Fee For Medicaid Services

By & Jan 31, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich released his two year, 66.9 billion dollar state budget proposal yesterday.

Kasich To Boost Funding For K-12 Education

By Jan 25, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio Governor John Kasich says the state budget he will propose next week will include small funding increases each year for primary and secondary schools.

GOP State Legislative Leaders To Hold Big Money Fundraisers Before Start Of Budget Process

By Jan 23, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio legislative leaders are hosting lobbyists at back-to-back Florida fundraisers days before state budget deliberations begin.

Foster Care Advocates Call for Extending Resources For 3 Years

By Jul 15, 2015

Bills pending in the Ohio House and Senate would change the state's foster care system. 

New Strategies To Help Children Find Homes

By Apr 1, 2015

Ohio officials say 12 thousand children are in foster care in the state, and some will not find a family before they age out of the system. 

Forum To Focus On Extending Foster Care In Ohio

By & Jul 30, 2014

The second of five public forums around Ohio on the issue of whether to extend foster care for young people from the age of 18 to 21 includes state legislators and community leaders. 

State Panel Recommends Improved Drug Education In Schools To Combat Opioid Crisis

By 1 hour ago
Ohio Public Radio

The Ohio Attorney General's office is calling for schools to disclose what kind of drug education they're providing to K-12 students.