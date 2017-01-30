Cincinnati Becomes "Sanctuary City"; Columbus Contemplates Following Suit

Cincinnati is officially naming itself a Sanctuary City. Mayor John Cranley made the announcement Monday before a packed room of faith groups, business leaders, and charity organizations along other city, county and state officials.

"We are in the middle of a national moral crisis. These moments of crisis do not occur everyday, but when they do I believe - deeply, from my own faith as a Catholic - that we are required to take a stand."

Cranley has previously called Cincinnati immigrant-friendly. At least three other council members had also been planning to call for the sanctuary city designation. The title isn't a legal one but the city has been working on ways to make itself welcoming to immigrants. President Trump has threatened to pull federal funding from sanctuary cities.

Columbus city officials also took a stand Monday on behalf of immigrants. Mayor Andrew Ginther says he will sign an executive order that prohibits arrest or denial of city services based on a person's immigration status, and called for "constructive immigration reform" at the national level. City council president Zach Klein says he wants to investigate becoming a sanctuary city, joining Ohio cities like Oberlin, Lorain, Dayton and now Cincinnati. And council member Elizabeth Brown announced Monday the creation of a legal defense fund for immigrants fighting deportation cases. Brown says the plan is still developing and city officials are talking to immigration attorneys.

The city estimates less than 10% of the Columbus population is foreign born, but that the local refugee community alone supports an estimated 21,thousand jobs.