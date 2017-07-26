Cincinnati Cops Won't Participate In Collaborative Agreement, Citing Tensing Case

Cincinnati police are upset over criticism of their role in the case of a white former University of Cincinnati officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in 2015.

Police union president Dan Hils says members have voted against participating in updating a the Collaborative Agreement reforming the department. Hils says it's a reaction criticism from two participants of a police investigator who testified that Ray Tensing's shooting of Sam DuBose could be justified. The union also took a "no confidence" vote in the Republican county prosecutor following his criticism of the police investigation.