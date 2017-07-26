Cincinnati Cops Won't Participate In Updating Collaborative Agreement, Citing Tensing Case

Cincinnati police are upset over criticism of their role in the case of a white former University of Cincinnati officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in 2015.

Police union president Dan Hils says members have voted against participating in updating the Collaborative Agreement reforming the department. Hils says it's a reaction to criticism from two participants of a police investigation who testified Ray Tensing's shooting of Samuel DuBose could be justified. The union also took a "no confidence" vote in the Republican county prosecutor following his criticism of the police investigation.