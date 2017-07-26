WCBE

Cincinnati Cops Won't Participate In Updating Collaborative Agreement, Citing Tensing Case

By 2 hours ago

Dan Hils
Credit cincinnati.com

Cincinnati police are upset over criticism of their role in the case of a white former University of Cincinnati officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in 2015.

Police union president Dan Hils says members have voted against participating in updating the Collaborative Agreement reforming the department. Hils says it's a reaction to criticism from two participants of a police investigation who testified Ray Tensing's shooting of Samuel DuBose could be justified. The union also took a "no confidence" vote in the Republican county prosecutor following his criticism of the police investigation.

Tags: 
Collaborative Agreement
collaborative policing agreement
Ray Tensing
Samuel Dubose
police shootings
Hamilton county Prosecutor Joe Deters

Related Content

Cincinnati To Update Collaborative Agreement

By Jun 5, 2017
cincinnati.com

The City of Cincinnati will voluntarily update a 15-year-old policing plan crafted in the wake of an officer-involved shooting and riots.

UC Police To Begin Reform Process

By Aug 10, 2015

Less than a month after a deadly off-campus traffic stop, the University of Cincinnati has named a new leadership team to reform its policing practices.

Judge Formally Dismisses Case Against Ray Tensing

By Jul 25, 2017
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

The sister of an unarmed black motorist fatally shot by a white University of Cincinnati police officer says Monday's formal dismissal of murder and voluntary manslaughter charges is disappointing because it means those charges can't be brought again. 

No Third Trial For Former UC Officer In Murder Case

By & Jul 18, 2017
Cincinnati Enquirer

There will not be a third trial for former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing. 

Judge Declares Mistrial, Again, In Cincinnati Police Shooting Case

By Jun 23, 2017

A judge has declared a mistrial in the murder and manslaughter case against former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing over his fatal shooting of black motorist Sam DuBose.

This is the second time the case has ended in a mistrial — the jury was deadlocked in the first trial, which ended last November.

Family Of Columbus Man Killed By Police Files Lawsuit

By & Jul 20, 2017
Jones family

The family of a black Columbus man has filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming white police officers shot and killed him without justification.

White Beavercreek Cop Who Shot Black Man Goes Back On Full Duty

By Jul 19, 2017
Beavercreek Police

The white Beavercreek police officer who shot and killed a black man is back on full duty.

Prosecutor Won't File Charges In Death Of Bullied Ohio Boy

By & Jul 11, 2017
wlwt.com

The Hamilton County prosecutor's investigation into the suicide of an 8-year-old boy whose mother says he was bullied at school has been closed, with no action expected.

Motorist Charged In Death Of OSU Student

By & Apr 12, 2017
Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

A Hamilton County motorist has been indicted for the March 26 dragging death of an Ohio State University student. 