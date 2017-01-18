Cincinnati Jewish Center Bomb Threat One Of 20 Nationwide

A bomb threat that forced evacuation of a Jewish community center in a Cincinnati suburb Wednesday morning may be related to 20 similar threats being reported nationwide.

The phone threat to the Mayerson JCC in Amberley Village prompted the evacuation of hundreds before the building was given the all clear around noon. In a brief statement the FBI says it and the Justice Department's civil-rights division are investigating "possible civil rights violations in connection with threats." The Anti-Defamation League the same day issued a statement citing "a series of bomb threats to Jewish community centers in at least 17 states." The ADL says it's received reports of threats in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Delaware, Connecticut, Alabama, California, Maine, Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri, Texas and Kansas.