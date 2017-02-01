WCBE

Cincinnati Mayor's Sanctuary City Declaration Drawing Opposition

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley
Three Ohio Republicans are challenging Democratic Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley's designation of the queen city as a "sanctuary city." 

Republican state treasurer Josh Mandel says cities shouldn't be allowed to disregard federal law.  Hamilton County Commissioner Chris Monzel said he was working to ensure the county does not lose federal funding.  City Council member Charlie Winburn is encouraging people to oppose the declaration.  Cranley says the designation helps the local business community and is consistent with American values.

