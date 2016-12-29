Cincinnati Reveals Details Of Settlement With Fired Police Chief

Cincinnati Solicitor Paula Boggs says the city paid fired police chief Jeff Blackwell more than 250 thousand dollars as part of a confidential settlement reached earlier this year.

The settlement with Blackwell, a former Columbus Police officer, was reached after he claimed he was unfairly fired. City officials cited low morale and poor leadership for his termination.The city agreed to pay Blackwell one and a half year's salary plus a ten-thousand dollar bonus and other costs. The city also agreed to change his dismissal from a firing to a resignation to avoid what Boggs calls the cost of "protracted litigation." In 1998, as Columbus officials were investigating wrongdoing by then police chief James Jackson, then-sergeant Blackwell along with sergeants. Neil Mason, Charles Martin and Thomas Glover sued the city, claiming they were unjustly removed from their positions in the Internal Affairs Office and reassigned. The city said the reassignments were part of the Jackson probe. They later settled out of court.