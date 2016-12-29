WCBE

Cincinnati Reveals Details Of Settlement With Fired Police Chief

By 17 minutes ago

Credit City of Cincinnati

Cincinnati Solicitor Paula Boggs says the city paid fired police chief Jeff Blackwell more than 250 thousand dollars as part of a confidential settlement reached earlier this year.

The settlement with Blackwell, a former Columbus Police officer, was reached after he claimed he was unfairly fired. City officials cited low morale and poor leadership for his termination.The city agreed to pay Blackwell  one and a half year's salary plus a ten-thousand dollar bonus and other costs.  The city also agreed to change his dismissal from a firing to a resignation to avoid what Boggs calls the cost of "protracted litigation." In 1998, as Columbus officials were investigating wrongdoing by then police chief James Jackson, then-sergeant Blackwell along with sergeants. Neil Mason, Charles Martin and Thomas Glover sued the city, claiming  they were unjustly removed from their positions in the Internal Affairs Office and reassigned. The city said the reassignments were part of the Jackson probe. They later settled out of court.

Tags: 
Jeff Blackwell
Cincinnati Police
Paula Boggs

Related Content

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Recommended To Get Job Permanently

By & Nov 17, 2015
City of Cincinnati

Cincinnati City Manager Harry Black recommends naming the interim police chief as the person to permanently take over for the fired Jeff Blackwell.

Cincinnati Police Chief Fired

By & Sep 9, 2015
City of Cincinnati

Cincinnati police chief Jeff Blackwell has been fired in the wake of continuing criticism over his strategies and leadership.

Blackwell To Maintain Police Staffing Levels

By & Associated Press Sep 19, 2013

Cincinnati's new police chief says he is looking forward to assuming the job this month and is committed to maintaining staffing levels.

Veteran Columbus Officer To Head Cincinnati Police

By & Sep 13, 2013

A Columbus police deputy chief has been chosen to lead Cincinnati's department. Jeffrey Blackwell has more than two decades of experience as a Columbus police officer.

Columbus Official Finalist For Cincinnati Police Chief Job

By Sep 6, 2013

Deputy Columbus Police Chief Jeff Blackwell is one of four finalists to become the top cop in Cincinnati.