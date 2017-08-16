Cincinnati Suing Cardinal Health, Others For Alleged Role In Opioid Crisis

The City of Cincinnati is suing Dublin-based Cardinal Health and two other prescription drug distributors over their alleged roles in the opioid crisis.

The city is seeking payback for the expenses of treating addicts, caring for the children of addicted parents and other services. City leaders say Cardinal, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson failed to red-flag excessive orders for opioid painkillers. Cardinal says it has implemented controls to combat the diversion of pain medications from legitimate uses, and does not manufacture, promote or prescribe prescription medications to the public.

