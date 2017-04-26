Cinema Classics April 27, '17 Gifted Kids

Inspired by Gifted, John and Johnny survey gifted-kids cinema.

A Cinema Classic: Gifted Kids in Movies

with co-hosts John DeSando and Johnny DiLoretto

Award-winning Cinema Classics discusses great movies then and now. From films, genres, directors, and actors to everything else in between, the hosts don't always agree, but they are always fun and informative.

Cinema Classics is regularly broadcast at 8:01 pm Thursday on WCBE 90.5 FM and streaming at WCBE.org. Stay connected on Facebook.

John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of WCBE’s It’s Movie Time. Contact him at JDeSando@Columbus.rr.com

Johnny DiLoretto, a longtime Columbus media personality, is host of the Not So Late Show at Shadowbox Live. Contact him at jadiloretto@gmail.com

The 5 min NPR show:

The longer video version: