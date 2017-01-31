City And County To Add Electric Car Charging Stations

More electric vehicle charging stations are coming to the Columbus area. Jim Letizia reports.

Franklin County plans to add eight charging stations at its parking facilities for up to 20 electric vehicles. The effort will cost taxpayers 65 thousand dollars. The move is being made as the region continues a shift to alternative energy sources and because more electric vehicles are on the roads. Eight charging stations are already at the county parking garage. More governments are purchasing electric and hybrid vehicles as well, with the county planning to buy 10 hybrids by the end of 2018.

The City of Columbus plans to add 200 electric vehicles over the next two years with money from the federal Smart Cities Challenge grant. The city currently has two charging stations. The city won the 40 million-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation last June. Another 10 million dollar grant targets the research and testing of electric vehicles. Officials anticipate a four-year process with more specifics and project timelines to be announced later this year.

The Smart Columbus program manager envisions the city as the epicenter for intelligent transportation systems, while also improving neighborhoods lacking technology like Linden.