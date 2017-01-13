City Attempting To Close Troubled Weinland Park Carryout

The Columbus City Attorney’s office has filed a complaint in Franklin County Environmental Court against Natalia’s Carry Out on Summit Street, saying it is a hub of illegal activity.

Officials hope to shut the facility down. Over the past two years police have responded reports of shootings, assaults, weapons offenses, and illegal drug activity. The store owner has also been charged with selling alcohol to minors. The owner disputes the charges and has retained an attorney for a January 20 injunction hearing.