WCBE

City Council Approves Tax Break Legislation To Attract Major Employers

By 1 hour ago

Credit usatoday.com

Columbus City Council last night approved tax incentive legislation designed to attract large companies, amid word that the city is competing to land Asian electronics giant Foxconn.

 
The emergency legislation allows any company pursuing what the city calls an economic development net-profit tax incentive needs an annual revenue of at least 7 billion dollars with a payroll worth 45 million. They must create at least 1 thousand new jobs that are not in the retail sector, and those jobs must pay at least 15 dollars an hour. Companies would get an authorized incentive equal to a  percentage reduction in the annual net-profit tax due for a term not exceeding 30 years. Columbus development director Steve Schoeny.

Foxconn officials met recently with central Ohio business leaders, and are considering constructing a facility near Rickenbacker Airport. The practice of providing tax breaks for large, profitable companies has come under fire from a growing number of citizens in recent months. Community activist and former council candidate Joe Motil is among the critics.

But Schoeny says all of the city's tax breaks are based on a company's performance, and this legislation includes a review after five years.

A draft of a recent city-funded report called into question the size of municipal tax breaks and the locations of the projects involved. City officials say the legislation is geared not just toward Foxconn, but other large Fortune 500 companies that have expressed interest in the city.

Tags: 
Foxconn
Tax Breaks
Steve Schoeny
Joe Motil
Columbus City Council
Rickenbacker Airport
Fortune 500

Related Content

Is Foxconn Getting Too Sweet A Deal In Wisconsin?

By editor Jul 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 Wisconsin Public Radio. To see more, visit Wisconsin Public Radio.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

Electronics-Maker Foxconn Plans Wisconsin Factory

By editor Jul 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

China Investigates Foxconn For Bribery Allegations

By Jan 10, 2013

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And there's more trouble for Foxconn, the electronics giant which makes Apple products in China. The company is acknowledging that Chinese police are looking into allegations that Foxconn employees took bribes from parts suppliers.

'Amazing Scene' As Riot Shuts Foxconn Plant In China

By Sep 24, 2012

At one point overnight as many as 2,000 workers at a Foxconn plant in Taiyuan, China, were involved in a riot that drew 5,000 police officers to the site and has closed the facility that makes parts for Apple's iPhones and hardware for other companies including Microsoft and Hewlett-Packard.

Apple, Foxconn To Improve Factory Conditions

By editor Mar 30, 2012

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Auditor Finds 'Serious Issues' At Apple Supplier Foxconn

By Eyder Peralta Mar 29, 2012

A review completed by the Fair Labor Association found "significant issues with working conditions at three factories in China operated by Apple's major supplier Foxconn."

Apple joined the Fair Labor Association after various reports detailed poor working conditions at the supplier factories. Those reports spawned protests against Apple and Apple responded by saying the FLA would audit the Chinese factories.

In its press release the FLA said the big issues revolved around overtime. The FLA reports:

Group Finds 'Significant Issues' At Foxconn Factories

By editor Mar 29, 2012

Transcript

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

From NPR News, this is All Things Considered. I'm Robert Siegel.

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

And I'm Melissa Block.

The Fair Labor Association, a labor rights group, has released its audit of Apple's largest supplier in China, Foxconn. The group found what it calls significant issues with working conditions at three factories there, including more than 50 violations of the FLA's code of conduct and Chinese labor law.

City Council Approves Three Tax Deals, Tables Expansion Proposal

By Jul 18, 2017

Columbus City Council last night approved legislation giving the development director the authority to negotiate the creation of a tax-increment financing district for fast food operator White Castle to expand its corporate offices on Goodale Street and create 300 housing units.

Lawmakers Finally Empanel Group To Study State Tax Breaks

By & Jul 24, 2017
policymattersohio.org

State legislative leaders acting under pressure from an outside group have belatedly named the members of a panel they created to examine more than 9 billion dollars in state tax breaks given annually.

Kasich Rejecting Calls To Eliminate Small Business Tax Cut

By Jun 21, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

A state small businesses tax cut is under fire from Democrats and some Republicans who say the current budget situation shows it's time to repeal it.

Giving Farmers A Property Tax Break Could Hurt School Districts

By Jun 9, 2017
Ohio Public Radio

Ohio lawmakers are considering giving farmers a break on their rising property tax bills.

Tax Break For UPS On Tonight's City Council Agenda

By Jun 6, 2016

Columbus City Council tonight is expected to approve a 10-year, 75-percent property tax abatement for United Parcel Service to expand its Trabue Road facility, retaining 748 jobs and creating 75 new ones.

Anchor Hocking Parent Gets Tax Break To Move To Columbus

By May 2, 2017
theoneidagroup.com

Columbus City Council last night approved giving the parent of Anchor Hocking a tax break to move its headquarters from Lancaster.

Redevelopment Plan Chosen For North Market

By Apr 12, 2017
Foley

Columbus officials have announced redevelopment plans for the North Market. 

Council Approves Four Tax Breaks, Raises Local Smoking Age

By Dec 13, 2016
columbus.gov

Columbus City Council last night approved two tax breaks totaling for Columbus-based Huntington Bancshares to convert a vacant Cleveland Avenue grocery store into an office building with 14 hundred workers.

Council Approves Alum Creek Drive Work, Labor Contract, Rickenbacker Development Deal

By Jul 11, 2017
flickr.com

Columbus City Council last night approved spending 17.1 million dollars for a project to expand and improve a 1.28 mile stretch of Alum Creek Drive from Performance Way to Integrity Drive North.