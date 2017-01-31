City Council Releases Amendments To Ginther's Budget Proposal

Columbus City Council has unveiled it's amendments to Mayor Andy Ginther's 2017 city budget.

Council will deposit 500 thousand dollars into the city's rainy day fund on top of the 2.2 million Ginther proposed, bring it to 75 million dollars by the end of the year. Council also plans to put 250 thousand into a second emergency fund called the basic services fund. With Ginther's 1.5 million dollar set-aside, the fund will have 5.1 million dollars by the end of the year. 2.5 million dollars will spent economic development, public safety and neighborhoods, including a study on where allocate money to fight sex trafficking, data collection on violence in the city, expanding the police bike patrol, provide money to sentence offenders to clean up neighborhoods, and establish a citizens group to outline municipal priorities. Council finance committee chair Priscilla Tyson says the budget is now 872.7 million dollars, with council amendments funded with carryover money from last year.

Tyson says council will hold a public hearing on the budget tonight at 5 p.m. at City Hall.