WCBE

City Council Releases Amendments To Ginther's Budget Proposal

By 12 minutes ago

Priscilla Tyson
Credit columbus.gov

Columbus City Council has unveiled it's amendments to Mayor Andy Ginther's 2017 city budget.

Council will deposit 500 thousand dollars into the city's rainy day fund on top of the 2.2 million Ginther proposed, bring it to 75 million dollars by the end of the year. Council also plans to put 250 thousand into a second emergency fund called the basic services fund. With Ginther's 1.5 million dollar set-aside, the fund will have 5.1 million dollars by the end of the year. 2.5 million dollars will spent economic development, public safety and neighborhoods, including a study on where allocate money to fight sex trafficking, data collection on violence in the city, expanding the police bike patrol, provide money to sentence offenders to clean up neighborhoods, and establish a citizens group to outline municipal priorities. Council finance committee chair Priscilla Tyson says the budget is now 872.7 million dollars, with council amendments funded with carryover money from last year.

Tyson says council will hold a public hearing on the budget tonight at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Tags: 
Priscilla Tyson
Columbus City Council
Columbus Budget
Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther
Rainy Day Fund

Related Content

Ginther Submits 2017 Columbus City Budget Proposal

By Nov 11, 2016

Neighborhoods are the focus of Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther's first budget.

Council Approves Budget, Contract With Former Member's Employer

By Feb 9, 2016
columbus.gov

Columbus City Council last night approved a 100 thousand dollar contract for St. Stephens Community House to fight infant mortality.

Coleman Unveils 2016 Columbus Budget Proposal

By Nov 13, 2015
City of Columbus

Columbus Mayor Michael Coleman's final budget proposal is the largest in the city's history.

Columbus Budget Proposal Includes Funding For Needle Exchange Program

By Nov 12, 2015

280 thousand dollars is being set aside in Mayor Michael Coleman's proposed 2016 Columbus budget for a needle exchange program and other efforts led by the AIDS Resource Center Ohio in the Short North to fight the ongoing heroin overdose epidemic. 

Council Amends, Approves 2015 Columbus Budget

By Feb 10, 2015
Mike Foley, WCBE

Columbus City Council last night approved an 813.9 million dollar municipal budget for this year.

City Grant Money Will Help Relocate Some Homeless Persons

By Sep 21, 2016
lssco.org

Plans to move homeless people from the Faith Mission and other shelters into a building on North Grant Avenue are proceeding.

Ethics Commission Clears City Council Members In One Of Two Probes

By Mar 25, 2016
WCBE Files

The Ohio Ethics Commission says there is no evidence of wrongdoing by current or former Columbus City Council members.

State Launches Second Ethics Probe Of City Hall

By Jan 8, 2016
WCBE Files

Columbus Mayor Andy Ginther is among several city officials under investigation for ethics violations.