City Ends Boil Water Advisory For Portions Of Northwest Side By Jim Letizia • 7 seconds ago

The City of Columbus has lifted the boil water advisory for the Annadale Drive area on the Northwest side, where a major water line broke on Tuesday. The city says testing of the water found no harmful contaminants.