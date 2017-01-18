WCBE

City Ends Boil Water Advisory For Portions Of Northwest Side

The City of Columbus has lifted the boil water advisory for the Annadale Drive area on the Northwest side, where a major water line broke on Tuesday.

The city says testing of the water found no harmful contaminants.

