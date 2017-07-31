City Hires Firm To Design High Street Public Art Project

The City of Columbus is hiring a local firm to help complete the High Street Strategic Public Art Plan.

The plan will create a cohesive public art strategy for the Short North and the University District, in coordination with the High Street Streetscape Enhancement Project. The plan calls for streetscape art, peforming art and other works of art to be place on High Street between Poplar and Ninth Avenues. Betsy Pandora of the Short North Alliance supports the effort.

The city also plans to set aside 420 thousand dollars in capital improvements money for a public arts budget.