City Narrows List To 3 For Downtown Property Redevelopment

Columbus City officials are now considering three proposals from companies wanting to redevelop a property next to the North Market.

Jim Letizia reports.

Seven requests for proposals to redevelop a surface parking lot adjacent to the iconic Arena District market were received by the city, and officials have selected three finalists - Nationwide Realty Investors, Pizzuti and the Wood Company/Schiff Capital Group. A winner will be selected in February. A source familiar with the details of the RFPs tells WCBE the Schiff proposal calls for a 30-story building with apartments, office space, a parking garage and a walkway between the market and the building that would open in the year 2020. Pizzuti wants to build an 18-story residential building on the north end of the site and a 10-story office tower on the south end. A parking garage is also part of the proposal. Details about Nationwide's proposal have not been disclosed. The city, which owns the property, says the finalists were chosen based on their past work in the area.