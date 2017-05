A suspected case of Zika virus has Clark County health officials urging neighborhood residents to take precautions against mosquitoes.

Officials are awaiting test results for the man who had symptoms of the virus after visiting an unnamed Zika hot spot. Results could take weeks, so officials are urging precautions be taken by people living in the man's neighborhood. This is the third suspected Zika case in Ohio this year. Ohio had 95 cases last year.