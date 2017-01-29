WCBE

Clark County Woman Pleads Not Guilty In Death Of Her Son

Brian Spencer Junior (L) and Shania Delawder
Credit Clark County Sheriff's Office

A Clark County woman has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 7-week-old son.

20-year-old Shania Delawder is charged in the October death of Liam Spencer. Prosecutors say the infant died of blunt force trauma.  The baby's father, Brian Spencer Junior, has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say Spencer still hasn't provided a full statement about what happened, but authorities know medical help wasn't sought for several hours after the baby was injured.

