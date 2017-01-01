Clemson Thumps OSU In Fiesta Bowl

The Tigers' defense didn't budge as Clemson crushed Ohio State, 31-0, in the college football championship semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona.

Clemson quarterback DeShaun Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw another as the Tigers advance to face Alabama for the second straight season in the national title game. The Clemson defense held Ohio State to just 215 total yards and forced three turnovers. Quarterback J.T. Barrett threw for 127 yards and two interceptions for the Buckeyes, who fell to 11-and-2.